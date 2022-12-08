Reef Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. Reef has a market capitalization of $63.12 million and $12.85 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009566 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $945.63 or 0.05500572 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00510111 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,792,575,058 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

