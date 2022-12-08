renBTC Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One renBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $17,459.81 or 1.01372849 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $62.50 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

