Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Down to $43.80

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.80, but opened at $42.55. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RBCAA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $840.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 150.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

