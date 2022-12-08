Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Editas Medicine (EDIT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT):
- 12/6/2022 – Editas Medicine had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/21/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $8.00.
- 11/18/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – Editas Medicine was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.
- 11/17/2022 – Editas Medicine was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.
- 11/17/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $14.00 to $7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $43.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Editas Medicine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Editas Medicine Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $32.37.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
