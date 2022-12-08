Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Editas Medicine (EDIT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT):

12/6/2022 – Editas Medicine had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $8.00.

11/18/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Editas Medicine was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

11/17/2022 – Editas Medicine was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

11/17/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $14.00 to $7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $43.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Editas Medicine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

