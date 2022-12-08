Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.25

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 6022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RFP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

Insider Transactions at Resolute Forest Products

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resolute Forest Products

In other news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $231,278.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $102,738.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,373.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 187.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 79,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 578,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 66,888 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 100.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

