Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.18. Approximately 4,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 869,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 829.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $358,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at $716,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $362,624.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $358,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $743,193. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,291,000 after acquiring an additional 949,655 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 38.3% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,680,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,900 shares during the last quarter. Column Group LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 31.3% during the second quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 4,395,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 39.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Stories

