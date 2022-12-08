Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.30-$1.36 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.70. 1,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,635. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REYN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 485.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

