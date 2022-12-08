Robert W. Baird Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $205.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $284.00.

MongoDB stock opened at $178.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $570.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.02.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,777.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,777.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,662 shares of company stock worth $15,970,503 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 833.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,940,000 after purchasing an additional 464,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 325,136 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 905.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,911,000 after acquiring an additional 312,003 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $113,395,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 289,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 203,160 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

