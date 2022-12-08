Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Shares Up 20%

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 177,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 152,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Up 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

