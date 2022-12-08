Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Sells C$873,000.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) Director James Withall sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.85, for a total value of C$873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,083,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,254,058.35.

James Withall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, James Withall sold 220,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.67, for a total transaction of C$1,027,400.00.

Rupert Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

CVE RUP traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$4.65. 6,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,232. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$889.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rupert Resources ( CVE:RUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

RUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$8.45 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

