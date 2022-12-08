RXO (NYSE:RXO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on RXO in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on RXO in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Stock Performance

RXO stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About RXO

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.