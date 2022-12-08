Safe One Day Trading Volume Hits $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Safe has a market cap of $161.57 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $7.75 or 0.00044986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.62484031 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

