Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.23. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.

Insider Activity at Samsara

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $435,107.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 389,775 shares of company stock worth $4,559,351.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 84.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP raised its holdings in Samsara by 637.0% during the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 95,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.