Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €5.25 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €5.25 ($5.53) price target from Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 31.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.11) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €8.55 ($9.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.32) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down €0.08 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting €7.64 ($8.04). 3,660,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.25 ($5.53) and a 52 week high of €7.92 ($8.34). The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion and a PE ratio of -3.89.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

