Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSVF opened at $10,164.62 on Monday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $9,050.00 and a 12-month high of $13,875.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9,910.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10,078.65.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

