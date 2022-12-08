Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $47.94

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.94, but opened at $46.84. Sanofi shares last traded at $46.89, with a volume of 9,709 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($117.89) to €93.00 ($97.89) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Sanofi Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 117.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 188.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sanofi by 35.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

