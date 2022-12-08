Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Raised by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,547,000 after buying an additional 3,330,534 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 108,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 275,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.24. 16,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,647. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

