Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.62

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.62 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.80). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.80), with a volume of 6,079 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Scotgold Resources in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82. The company has a market capitalization of £38.93 million and a PE ratio of -7.89.

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

