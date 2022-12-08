Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0062

Secret (SIE) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $18.46 million and approximately $4,856.60 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00122345 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00223126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00045131 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00056735 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00551199 USD and is up 5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,863.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

