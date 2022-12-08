Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.45

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.45 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6.26 ($0.08). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 6.28 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,329,889 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Seeing Machines from GBX 12 ($0.15) to GBX 10 ($0.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of £261.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.44.
Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.
