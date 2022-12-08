SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. SentinelOne updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $58,189.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,920.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

