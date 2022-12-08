ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $2,554,266.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $396.23. 1,031,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $669.11. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.44, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ServiceNow

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

