ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Raised by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 10.6% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $395.58. 11,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 392.44, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $672.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.26.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,602,009. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Capital One Financial started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

