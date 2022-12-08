Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.87

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and traded as high as $31.61. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 106,018 shares changing hands.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

