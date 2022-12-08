Shore Bancshares’ (SHBI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.89. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 429,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.