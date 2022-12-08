Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.05

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.05 and traded as low as $18.01. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 34,044 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $262.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.