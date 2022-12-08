SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-$7.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SL Green Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.30-$5.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SLG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank downgraded SL Green Realty from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,111. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -286.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $421,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 18.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $912,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $2,189,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.