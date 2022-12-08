SmartFi (SMTF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,417.72

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, SmartFi has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. SmartFi has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $19,417.72 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartFi token can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00003911 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com.

Buying and Selling SmartFi

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

