Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given New €5.25 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.25 ($5.53) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNMRF. Barclays cut their target price on Snam from €5.40 ($5.68) to €5.30 ($5.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snam from €5.10 ($5.37) to €5.00 ($5.26) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded Snam from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Snam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.07.

Snam Price Performance

Shares of SNMRF remained flat at $5.32 during midday trading on Thursday. Snam has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

