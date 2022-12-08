Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS) Senior Officer Garth Percival Greenham Sells 400,000 Shares

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Garth Percival Greenham sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,556,400 shares in the company, valued at C$255,640.
Solarvest BioEnergy Price Performance
Shares of Solarvest BioEnergy stock remained flat at C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,018. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.26.
Solarvest BioEnergy Company Profile
