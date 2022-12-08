Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $0.96. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 43,748 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.32.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)
