Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $0.96. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 43,748 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

About Soleno Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

