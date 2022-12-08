SOLVE Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $537,352.64 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $12.41 million and $537,352.64 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005813 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001207 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

