Sourceless Self Reported Market Cap Hits $167.60 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $167.60 million and $144.02 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010643 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00047492 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020918 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00241088 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003680 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00798059 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.