Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Gap Down to $13.97

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $13.28. Sovos Brands shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 439 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 38,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $537,334.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,905,638.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 38,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $537,334.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,905,638.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 43,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $612,746.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,063,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,727,423.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,113 shares of company stock worth $1,449,848 over the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 13.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

