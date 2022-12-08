Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,169,000 after buying an additional 60,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,318,000 after purchasing an additional 136,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,082,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spire by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $68.79 on Thursday. Spire has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.84%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

