Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Position Boosted by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 164.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 582.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,330.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

