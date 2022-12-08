Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.12 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.08 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 1.4 %

SPWH stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.45. 18,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,955. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $406.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.