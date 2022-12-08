ssv.network (SSV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $113.86 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, ssv.network has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. ssv.network has a total market cap of $113.86 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can now be bought for $10.28 or 0.00059681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002087 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $943.25 or 0.05557627 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00507441 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.79 or 0.30331257 BTC.
About ssv.network
ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking.
Buying and Selling ssv.network
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ssv.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ssv.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ssv.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.