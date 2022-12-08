STASIS EURO Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00006048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $129.34 million and $2.06 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

