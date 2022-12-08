Steem (STEEM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.72 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $72.23 million and $4.72 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,927.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000572 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00449156 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022549 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.66 or 0.00866313 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00111556 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00656743 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005923 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00258312 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,531,961 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
