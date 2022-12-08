Stem (NYSE:STEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 328,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,475,450 shares.The stock last traded at $10.36 and had previously closed at $11.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Stem Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $168,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 119,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,607.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,289,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,267,726.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $168,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 119,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,607.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,950. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Stem by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stem by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

