Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

PRVA traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,086. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $148,678.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $148,678.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,706,443 shares of company stock valued at $121,012,607. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,846,000 after acquiring an additional 471,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

