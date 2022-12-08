Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 24,206 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 104% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,870 put options.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.02. 382,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,848. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

