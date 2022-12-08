StockNews.com Lowers RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) to Sell

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.67.

NYSE RNR traded down $6.55 on Wednesday, reaching $182.30. The company had a trading volume of 285,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.74.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $739,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after buying an additional 151,079 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after buying an additional 106,582 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $6,705,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

