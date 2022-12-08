StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Mark Lowry Maurer Sells 4,711 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEXGet Rating) insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 4,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $460,782.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,259.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SNEX stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.84. 72,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at $112,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth about $2,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $2,470,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

