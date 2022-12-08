StormX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.86 Million (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, StormX has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. StormX has a market capitalization of $50.26 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $947.24 or 0.05499934 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00509440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.16 or 0.30450740 BTC.

About StormX

StormX’s genesis date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official website is stormx.io.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards..”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

