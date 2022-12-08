Streamr Price Hits $0.0268 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Streamr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $20.60 million and approximately $760,347.37 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

