Strong (STRONG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,658.45

Strong (STRONG) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Strong token can now be purchased for $4.37 or 0.00025399 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $604,015.10 and $68,658.45 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

