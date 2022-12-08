Substratum (SUB) Tops One Day Volume of $48.78

Substratum (SUB) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $279,212.89 and $48.78 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010625 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005777 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020863 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00241238 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085102 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

