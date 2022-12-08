Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 2,815 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $82,873.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $29,586.97.

On Thursday, September 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $31,187.25.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,144,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594,677. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sunrun by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sunrun by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sunrun by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.